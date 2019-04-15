Football gossip: Coutinho, Rashford, Pogba, Mane, Hazard, Benitez, Vieira

Real Madrid have two transfer plans - one that includes signing Chelsea and Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 28, and a "luxury" plan that includes bringing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Liverpool's Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 27, to the club. (El Confidencial - in Spanish)

Manchester United have told Pogba's agent Mino Raiola that Real Madrid will need to pay 150m euros (£129.34m) to sign the France international, 26. (Marca)

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 26, could be a target for Chelsea if the Blues' transfer ban is lifted this summer, but the Brazilian has ruled out a move to Manchester United. (Sport)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to discuss Coutinho's future during a news conference in the build-up to his side's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Barcelona. (Manchester Evening News)

Barcelona will make a £100m move for Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford. The 21-year-old has one year remaining on his deal at Old Trafford and is yet to sign an extension. (Mirror)

Manchester United are prepared to pay a £31m release clause to sign Roma and Greece defender Kostas Manolas, 27. (Leggo, via Sun)

Newcastle United hope to come to an agreement with manager Rafael Benitez about a contract extension within the next two weeks. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Former Arsenal and France midfielder Patrick Vieira is a candidate for the Lyon job. The 42-year-old is currently managing Nice. (Le Parisien, via Sun)

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany says he will be at the club next the season. The 33-year-old Belgium centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season. (Talksport)

Inter Milan are interested in signing Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 28. (Tuttosport, via Calciomercato)

Manchester United, Juventus and Paris St-Germain are all keen to sign Sporting Lisbon's 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes. (A Bola, via Mail)

Southampton midfielder Jody Clasie's future at the club is in doubt. The Dutchman, 27, is on loan at Feyenoord and was expected to join them permanently, but has had an argument with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Independent)

Juventus officials will meet with Benfica on Tuesday to discuss the transfer of 19-year-old forward Joao Felix, who wants to play alongside fellow Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. (AS)

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, 29, says he can see himself playing for West Brom next season, where the Englishman is currently on loan. (Shields Gazette)

Arsenal may trigger a buy-back clause in Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer's contract, with the 21-year-old attracting interest at Empoli. (Le10 Sport, via Mirror)