Football gossip: Dembele, Alderweireld, Icardi, Werner, Zaniolo, Pepe

Manchester United are interested in Lyon's former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. The 22-year-old Frenchman has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season. (Mirror)

Arsenal want to sign Tottenham's Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld, 30. (Talksport)

Argentina striker Mauro Icardi is set to leave Inter Milan this summer. The 26-year-old could make a £52m move to Real Madrid. (AS)

Liverpool and Bayern Munich target Timo Werner will not sign a new contract with RB Leipzig. The German striker, 23, is out of contract at the Bundesliga club at the end of the season. (Sky Germany)

Chelsea will compete with Real Madrid in the race for Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old Swedish striker Alexander Isak. (Sun)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says the club could sell valuable players during the summer. The Frenchman wants to make big changes to his squad after a disappointing La Liga season. (Sky Sports)

However, the 46-year-old has dismissed suggestions he will sell French striker Karim Benzema, 31. (Marca)

And his side will only unload French defender Raphael Varane, 25, for the 500m euros (£437m) release clause in his contract. (RAI Sport via Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich are interested in Roma's 19-year-old Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. (Bild - in German)

Lille president Gerard Lopez says 23-year-old Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe, of interest to Manchester United, will leave the French club in the summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Leicester have taken three non-league teenagers on trial to help develop the team in the future. Guiseley midfielder Dylan Barkers, Hastings United defender Jamie Fielding and Hastings midfielder Adam Lovatt have all joined the club. (Leicester Mercury)

Representatives from Manchester United, Juventus and Paris St-Germain were at Aves to watch Sporting Lisbon's 24-year-old midfielder Bruno Fernandes. (A Bola)

A new business consortium backed by European money is ready to offer to buy Huddersfield Town in a £50m deal. (Star)