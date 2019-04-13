Football gossip: Willian, Wan-Bissaka, Eriksen, Koulibaly, Joao Felix

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will be given a club-record £200m to spend during the summer transfer window. (Sunday Express)

United will rival Manchester City for Crystal Palace's £40m-rated English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21. (Daily Mail)

And the Old Trafford club will triple Christian Eriksen's wages if Tottenham's 27-year-old Danish midfielder joins them in the summer. (Mirror)

They are also after Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The 27-year-old Senegal player is valued at £110m. (Sunday Express)

Barcelona could make another move for Chelsea winger Willian. The La Liga side previously had a £55m bid for the Brazilian, 30, turned down. (Sunday Telegraph)

Tottenham are monitoring Celta Vigo's Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez. The 22-year-old, who has a £43.5m release clause in his contract, is keen to play for a club in European competition. (Mail on Sunday)

Juventus will sell Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, 25, to help fund a 100m euro (£86.4m) move for Benfica's Portuguese forward Joao Felix, 19. (Tuttosport via Football Italia)

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira rejected a 75m euro (£65m) bid for Felix from the Italian champions last week. (O Jogo - in Portuguese)

Inter Milan's Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, 26, can leave for 60m euros (£52m). (As.com)

Monaco's Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 31, suggested he left Chelsea in January because he believed the club's incoming boss Maurizio Sarri was favouring Jorginho, who he said was like a "son" to the Italian having both been at Napoli. (Mirror)

Real Madrid and Barcelona will go head-to-head to sign FC Tokyo's Japanese midfielder Takefusa Kubo, 17. (Marca - in Spanish)

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio will leave the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season. (RMC Sport - in French)

Chelsea's American defender Matt Miazga, 23, says he will keep his options open after his loan spell at Reading ends. (The Reading Chronicle)