Football gossip: Rashford, Alderweireld, Conte, Bale, Oblak, Herrera, Hazard, Rodriguez

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford, 21, is close to signing a new contract worth £78m. (Mirror)

United will trigger Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld's £25m release clause at Tottenham. They are yet to make contact with Spurs over the 30-year-old. (Sun)

Chelsea's former Italian manager Antonio Conte, 49, is willing to become the new boss of Inter Milan - if the club makes him the highest paid manager in Serie A. (Mail)

Gareth Bale's agent says the 29-year-old Wales international is happy at Real Madrid and the winger has no plans to return to the Premier League. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid hope to announce a new deal for goalkeeper Jan Oblak. The Slovenia international, 26, will have a release clause of 100 million euros and is thought to top Manchester United's list of replacements for 28-year-old Spain stopper David de Gea. (Marca)

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Thorgan Hazard, 26, would prefer to stay in the Bundesliga and join Borussia Dortmund. However, the Belgian's current club would rather sell to Liverpool as the Premier League side have exceeded Dortmund's 42m euro offer. (Nieuwsblad - in Dutch)

Spain midfielder Ander Herrera, 29, will listen to offers from other teams and has not yet signed a new deal at Manchester United because he and the club "do not think the same". (ABC - in Spanish)

Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in signing Inter Milan and Croatia midfielder Ivan Perisic, 30. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness)

Juventus is the most likely destination for Real Madrid's 27-year-old Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, due to the likely arrival of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 28, at the Bernabeu. (Marca)

Hazard will refuse to sign a new contract at Chelsea, even if the club decide to play hardball with Real. (Telegraph)

Liverpool risk losing 18-year-old Portuguese midfielder Rafael Camacho this summer after contract talks stalled. (Sky Sports)

Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 26, says his future remains at Crystal Palace, despite reports linking him with a potential return to Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Southampton will make a second attempt to sign Birmingham City's English forward Che Adams, 22. (Sun)

West Ham have no intention of allowing Brazil midfielder Felipe Anderson, 25, to leave the club this summer. (Sky Sports)

Leeds are preparing a £7m bid for Reading's 23-year-old English midfielder John Swift. (Football Insider)

Sunderland are in talks to sell the naming rights of the Stadium of Light. (Sun)