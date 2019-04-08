Football gossip: Rice, Pogba, Adams, Clyne, Vinagre, Hazard

Manchester United are preparing a £50m summer bid for West Ham centre-back Declan Rice. (Irish Independent)

England defender Rice, 20, says joining West Ham was the "best decision" he ever made after Chelsea let him go at the age of 14. (Standard)

Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan says France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, is "not the finished deal" and wants him to stay at Old Trafford. (Telegraph)

Magazine France Football is calling on Pogba to leave Old Trafford and join Real Madrid this summer. (France Football - in French)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the club wanted to sign Pogba but could not afford to compete with United when he left Juventus in 2016. (ESPN)

Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico says this summer may be the "natural time" to move to a Premier League club. The 26-year-old Argentine is a target for Arsenal. (Mirror)

Everton are preparing a bid for Birmingham forward Che Adams, 22. (Football Insider)

Meet the rocket scientist shooting for World Cup glory Celia Jimenez Delgado played in all three of Spain's group-stage matches at the 2015 World Cup Celia Jimenez Delgado's Spain face England in Swindon on Tuesday

DC United and Argentina midfielder Luciano Acosta, 24, says he is "happy" to be watched by Manchester United. (Goal)

West Ham will not offer Andy Carroll, 30, a new deal at the end of the season. The striker has had ankle surgery that has ruled him out of the rest of the campaign. (Mail)

The Hammers will battle Bournemouth for the signature of Liverpool and England defender Nathaniel Clyne, 28. Clyne has been on loan with the Cherries since January. (Goal)

Wolves and Portugal left-back Ruben Vinagre, 19, is attracting attention from both Liverpool and Barcelona. (Birmingham Mail)

Leicester and Leeds are among a host of English clubs interested in Braga's 24-year-old Brazilian defender Bruno Viana. (Talksport)

Belgium midfielder Thorgan Hazard, 26, will leave Borussia Monchengladbach to join Borussia Dortmund in a 40m euro (£34.5m) deal this summer. (Kicker - in German)

Liverpool submitted a higher offer for Hazard but he wants to move to Dortmund, who have lined him up as a replacement for Chelsea-bound Christian Pulisic. (Sun)

QPR have held talks with Michael Appleton over their vacant managerial position. (Telegraph)

Rafael Benitez says Dwight Gayle and Jacob Murphy, who are both on loan at West Brom, still could have futures at Newcastle despite being linked with a swap deal for Baggies striker Salomon Rondon, who is on loan at St James' Park. (Chronicle)

Everton striker Nikola Vlasic's agent says the 21-year-old Croatia international wants to remain at CSKA Moscow on a permanent deal once his season-long loan ends this summer. (Championat, via Liverpool Echo)

Major League Soccer side Toronto FC will not pursue a deal for Arjen Robben, 35, after holding talks with the Dutch winger, who is leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season. (ESPN)