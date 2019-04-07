Football gossip: Pochettino, Pogba, Kepa, Giroud, Coutinho, Abraham

From the section

AC Milan want Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace Gennaro Gattuso as their manager - and will hand him £300m to spend on players in the summer. (Mirror)

Real Madrid hope Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola can lure the Manchester United and France midfielder, 26, to the Bernabeu. (Marca)

Chelsea want to sign Athletico Paranaense's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 21, if they escape a transfer ban. (Mail)

Real Madrid will make a bid for Chelsea and Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 24. (Teamtalk)

Manager Maurizio Sarri expects France striker Olivier Giroud, 32, to stay at Chelsea next season. (Mail)

Former Liverpool winger Philippe Coutinho - now at Barcelona - says he has no plans to return to the Premier League. The 26-year-old Brazil international joined Barca in January 2018. (Mirror)

Liverpool are ready to hand Belgium forward Divock Origi, 23, a new contract. (Football Insider)

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini wants to sign Roma and Bosnia forward Edin Dzeko, 33. (Express)

Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar says he may return to Manchester United "one day". The 48-year-old, currently director of football at Ajax, spent six years at Old Trafford. (Times - subscription required)

RB Leipzig are preparing a £30m bid for 21-year-old striker Tammy Abraham, on loan at Aston Villa from Chelsea, as a replacement for Germany forward Timo Werner, 23. (Football Insider)

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden, 24, has told the club he wants to leave this summer. West Brom are reportedly interested. (Newcastle Chronicle)