Football gossip: Bale, Varane, Courtois, Sancho, Pedro, Barella

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has told his entourage that he has no plans to leave the Bernabeu in the next transfer window. The 29-year-old has been linked with a return to Tottenham and also with Manchester United. (Marca, via Inside Futbol)

Zidane did not rule out a Bale departure and said merely that the Welshman's Real Madrid future would be decided at the end of the season. (Mirror)

However, Zidane dismissed suggestions of defender Raphael Varane, 25, a target for Manchester United, leaving Real Madrid, saying: "I don't want a Madrid without Varane," (Marca)

Real Madrid will demand any suitors for Varane pay the centre-back's 500m euros (£429m/$560m) release clause in full. (Goal.com)

Meanwhile, Zidane has hinted he will sell former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 26, this summer. (Mirror)

Manchester United have made Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho their number one target for their summer rebuild and are prepared to pay over £100m for the 19-year-old. (Independent)

Inter Milan and AC Milan are both chasing Chelsea's Spanish winger Pedro, 31. (Express)

Arsenal sent a scout to watch long-term target Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, 22, in action against Juventus. (Star)

'The best stadium in the world' Real Madrid reveal images of the planned four-year redevelopment of the Bernabeu

Real Madrid and Juventus have moved ahead of Manchester United and Manchester City in the race to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Felix, 19. (Sun)

Sam Allardyce has confirmed he's not been contacted about West Brom's vacant head coach role, despite being named favourite to succeed Darren Moore - but the 64-year-old former England manager would be open to an approach. (Express and Star)

Manchester United are the latest team to show an interest in Leicester's Belgium international midfielder Youri Tielmans, 21, who is on loan from Monaco. (HLN, via Leicester Mercury)

Cardiff have asked Nantes for a meeting to try to resolve their feud over the tragic transfer of Emiliano Sala. (Telegraph)

Everton director of football Marcel Brands says the Toffees must return to a period of managerial stability with Marco Silva given the "time" to bring success to Goodison. (Liverpool Echo)

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has set his sights on domestic glory in a fifth country and left the door open to an approach from the Bundesliga. (Daily Mail)

Mourinho has hinted his problems with Paul Pogba may have stemmed from a row over the midfielder wanting to travel in his own Rolls Royce rather than the team bus. (Manchester Evening News)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is planning to have Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21, and Wilfried Zaha, 26, in his squad next season - but admits every player has their price. (Evening Standard)

Leicester have been linked with a summer move for Cardiff midfielder Victor Camarasa, 24, who is on loan from Real Betis. (Leicester Mercury)

Chelsea are considering rewarding defender Reece James, 19, for his impressive loan spell at Wigan by making him part of their senior squad next season. (London Evening Standard)

Former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi says Rafa Benitez can begin to emulate the impact achieved at Newcastle by Sir Bobby Robson. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, 21, has been named as an ambassador for the club's charity following an impressive breakthrough season at St James' Park. (Newcastle Chronicle)