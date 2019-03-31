World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 25-31 March

A selection of the most striking sports photographs from around the world this week.

Anaheim, California, 28 March: Rui Hachimura of the Gonzaga Bulldogs dunks the ball against Mfiondu Kabengele of the Florida State Seminoles on the way to a 72-58 victory in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, 31 March: Steve O'Keefe of New South Wales is bowled by Victoria's Chris Tremain during day four of the Sheffield Shield Final. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Wolfsburg, Germany, 27 March: Wolfsburg's goalkeeper Almuth Schult fails to save a penalty during the UEFA women's Champions League quarter-final, second-leg match between Vfl Wolfsburg and Olympique Lyonnais. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/AFP/Getty Images)

Dakar, Senegal, 30 March: Spain's Nadia Erostarbe competes in the women's final during the last day of the World Surf League - Senegal Pro at Surfers Paradise beach. (Photo by Xaume Olleros/Getty Images)

Tel Aviv, Israel, 29 March: One of the 6,000 participants in the Tel Aviv Mud Run in Yarkon Park is helped over an obstacle by a fellow runner. (Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA)

Durban, South Africa, 30 March: Jesse Kriel of the Vodacom Bulls tries to tackle Lukhanyo Am of the Cell C Sharks during their Super League encounter. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Perth, Australia, 31 March: Canada's Aleksa Gardijan swims with the ball during the 2019 FINA World League Inter-Continental Cup men’s bronze medal match between Kazakhstan and Canada. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

Aarhus, Denmark, 30 March: Spectators watch on at the start of the women's senior race at the IAAF World Athletics Cross Country Championships. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Miami Fields, Florida, 28 March: Anett Kontaveit of Estonia plays a forehand against Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the semi-final of the Miami Open. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Washington, USA, 28 March: Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals pitches in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA)

