Football gossip: Rashford, Costa, Coutinho, Benitez, Martinelli, Kruse

Manchester United have held talks with Marcus Rashford's representatives and are hopeful the England striker will sign a new five-year contract at Old Trafford worth £150,000-a-week. (Mail)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to recruit Juventus striker Douglas Costa, 28, but could face competition from Manchester City and Paris St-Germain. (Tuttosport, via Express)

Former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has told his team-mates he is considering leaving Barcelona this summer. The 26-year-old has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea are also thought to be interested. (Express)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, linked with a move to the Chinese Super League, says he has held initial talks with Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley over a contract extension. (Sky Sports)

Benitez says that he and Salomon Rondon, 29, have decided to postpone the on-loan striker's contract talks until the end of the season. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Arsenal reportedly have an agreement in place to sign Ituano's highly-rated 17-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mirror)

Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse, 31, is stalling on a new contract and could become available on a free transfer this summer, with Tottenham and Inter Milan likely to challenge for his services. (Sky Germany, via Talksport)

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo says that there are still ends to be tied up as Wolves close in on the permanent capture of Raul Jimenez, 27. (Birmingham Mail)

Can Man City win the quadruple? Man City are 15 games from the quadruple - can they do it?

Arsenal have offered goalkeeper Petr Cech, 36, a coaching role when he retires at the end of the season, but expect the former Chelsea stopper to return to coach at Stamford Bridge. (Sun)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has warned that the new £1bn stadium alone will not be enough to convince new players to sign for the club or make current players turn down offers. (London Evening Standard)

Pochettino insists he was never distracted by speculation over the Manchester United managerial post. (AS)

PSV's Mexico international winger Hirving Lozano, 23, 'dreams' of a move to Manchester United, according to the president of the player's first club, Pachuca. (Manchester Evening News)

Sunderland have attracted interest from two consortiums looking at a £50m takeover. (Sun)

Everton boss Marco Silva says both he and the club need stability. (Telegraph)

Spanish side Atletico Madrid have targeted Bayer Leverkusen's Brazilian left-back Wendell, 25, as replacement for Bayern Munich-bound Lucas Hernandez - but could face competition from Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Roma. (AS)

Martin O'Neill has dropped a broad hint that forward Diogo Goncalves, 23, is unlikely to remain at Nottingham Forest beyond the end of his loan spell from Benfica. (Nottingham Post)

Brighton could have nearly 35,000 fans at Wembley for next month's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City after receiving an extra 1,500 seats. (Argus)

Everton defender Seamus Coleman has revealed an ambition to be a manager in the future. (Mail, via Liverpool Echo)