Blackball pool: IPA Tour is booming now, says Gillespie

Scott Gillespie beat England's Dean Shields to win the 2018 WPA World title.

Scottish pool star Scott Gillespie says he has been recognised in the street since winning the IPA Irish Open title.

Gillespie, 33, won last month's event in Belfast and is one of the favourites for this weekend's English Open, the second event of the 2019 Tour.

"Now there's coverage from the likes of the BBC," he told BBC Sport. "People are coming up to me and saying 'I was watching you on TV'."

The English Open will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

Gillespie's form around the turn of the year - he also won the WPA World Championship in Bridlington last December - makes him cautiously confident ahead of Bradford.

IPA Pool Tour 2: English Open Venue: Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford Dates: 29-31 March Saturday: 13:00-00:00 - BBC web site, app and connected TVSunday: 11:00-20:00 - BBC web site, app and connected TV

"I'm in a bit of form - I look to win every event but it's not as easy as that because the competition is tough," he said.

"Guys like [IPA World champion] Marc Farnsworth, [reigning English Open champion] Neil Raybone, the Scottish contingent of Mark Boyle, Liam Dunster, Scott Ross - and after that there's about 30 other players that can win the event."

Gillespie, from Larkhall in Lanarkshire, officially still plays pool as a sideline. His day job is the plastering business he runs with his father.

"That's why I think I tend to do well," he said. "I just turn up and what's going to be's going to be - that's my motto. I always want to win the tournament, but as I say, it's still a hobby."