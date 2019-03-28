Football gossip: Pogba, Hudson-Odoi, Jimenez, Koulibaly, Solskjaer, Umtiti, Foden

Real Madrid are planning a £125m summer move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (Sun)

Chelsea will consider giving Callum Hudson-Odoi a new contract worth £100,000 a week to convince the 18-year-old to stay at Stamford Bridge. (London Evening Standard)

Wolves are on the brink of signing striker Raul Jimenez, the 27-year-old Mexico international on loan from Benfica, in a club record £25m deal. (Telegraph)

Carlo Ancelotti insists that Napoli will not be forced to sell their £130m-rated defender Kalidou Kouliably, 27, a long-term target for Manchester United.(Mail)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed a large number of agents have been in contact with Manchester United to try and get their players a move to Old Trafford this summer. (Sky Sports)

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, 19, and Real Madrid's Rafael Varane, 25, are thought to be top of the Manchester United shopping list. (Independent)

Juventus are considering whether to trigger a £25m buyout clause for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, 30, before the last two weeks of the summer transfer window. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich are planning the biggest investment in their history during the summer transfer window. (Marca)

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Barcelona over the possibility of signing defender Samuel Umtiti, 25. (Gazetta dello Sport, via Mirror)

Bundesliga clubs have been told to forget about a loan move for Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, 18, this summer. (Manchester Evening News)

'Solskjaer appointment is a gamble. A big one.' Phil McNulty assesses the Manchester United manager

Real Madrid are reportedly in pole position to sign out-of-favour Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23. (AS, via Mirror)

Long-term Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann, 28, is willing to take £6m pay cut to join Barcelona, who are willing to trigger his £100m release clause from Atletico Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mail)

Liverpool's Dublin-born defender Conor Masterson, 20, who is available on a free transfer this summer, is a target for Norwich. (Sun)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 25, says winning the first game at the new stadium against Crystal Palace next week is more important than scoring the first goal. (London Evening Standard)

The agent of Ajax's 26-year-old Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, a target for Arsenal, has confirmed his client is prepared to "take a leap" at a new club. (Football.London)

Manager Brendan Rodgers says Leicester will do their best to ensure their best players remain at the King Power Stadium this summer. (Leicester Mercury)

Bournemouth's wage bill rose by 42% to £101.8m last season according the annual accounts, contributing to the club making a financial loss for the first time since being promoted to the top flight. (Times)

Leicester fans are being offered free beer and cupcakes before Saturday's game to toast the birthday of their late chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. (Leicester Mercury)