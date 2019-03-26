Football gossip: Rashford, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Sterling, Hazard, Rakitic

Barcelona are interested in signing England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The 21-year-old's contract expires in 2020. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Barca are prepared to offer more than £100m for the England striker. (Mirror)

The La Liga club see Rashford as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, but United are not willing to sell the England international. (ESPN)

Manchester United are tracking St-Etienne's French defender William Saliba, 18. (Le 10 Sport - in French)

Arsenal are keen to offload Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 30, and Germany's Mesut Ozil, 30, as they try to reduce their huge wage bill. (Mirror)

Real Madrid should buy Manchester City's English forward Raheem Sterling, 24, instead of Chelsea and Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard, 28, according to ex-Blackburn striker Chris Sutton. (Mail)

Barcelona may decide to sell midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 30, in the summer, with Manchester United and Inter Milan monitoring the Swiss' situation. (ESPN)

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann says he is "fed up" over speculation about his future. The Frenchman, 28, has been linked with Barcelona and Manchester United. (Univision - in French)

Liverpool are prepared to pay £10m to sign Norwich City's English defender Ben Godfrey, 21. (Football Insider)

Middlesbrough winger Stewart Downing, 34, has been linked with a move to Rangers, but would prefer a move to Sunderland - if they win promotion from League One - so the Englishman can stay closer to family. (Record)

Back-up Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno, 26, is set for a surprise summer move to Barcelona. The Spaniard joined Liverpool in 2014. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal and Juventus are among the clubs interested in signing 23-year-old Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo of Spain. (Calcio Mercato)

Everton want to sign Lille's 19-year-old Portuguese forward Rafael Leao. (Star)

Fiorentina are not interested in permanently signing 27-year-old Belgian winger Kevin Mirallas - who is on loan at the Italian club from Everton.(Corriere Fiorentino via Liverpool Echo)

Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas, 37, has signed a new one-year deal with Porto and says he will end his professional career with the club. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham and West Ham are interested to sign Torino midfielder Soualiho Meite, with the 20-year-old Frenchman rated at 20m euros (£17.1m). (Gazzetta dello sport, via Sport Witness)

Yannick Carrasco, a transfer target for Arsenal in January, has said he would "love" to return to Europe. The 25-year-old Belgium winger is currently playing for Chinese side Dalian Yifang. (Star)

Hoffenheim striker Joelinton, 22, is a target for Newcastle United, although the Brazilian would cost more than £40m. (Newcastle Chronicle)

PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord have been scouting former Arsenal midfielder Dan Crowley, 21, with a view to a summer move after an impressive campaign with Willem II in the Dutch Eredivisie. (Mail)

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer says that midfielder Joe Aribo - who has been linked with Arsenal - is ready to sign a new deal with the League One club. The 22-year-old Englishman has scored 12 goals in 86 appearances for Charlton. (Metro)

Barcelona will also make a summer move for Ajax and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19. (Evening Standard)

Wales and Swansea winger Daniel James says he is talking to the Championship club about signing a new deal. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Leeds United. (Independent)