Football gossip: Keita, Andersen, Maguire, De Ligt, Barella, Bale, Koutris

Liverpool are considering letting midfielder Naby Keita, 24, leave the club at the end of the season and will accept a loss on the Guinea international. (Sun)

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are monitoring Sampdoria's Danish defender Joachim Andersen, 22. (CalcioMercato)

Manchester United have been told it will take a record-breaking fee to land England defender Harry Maguire, 26, from Leicester. (Star)

Liverpool will miss out on Ajax and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt as Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is travelling to seal a deal for the 19-year-old. (Sun)

Barcelona are not concerned that Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, 29, wishes to leave this summer and are confident of finding a replacement. (Marca)

Arsenal are planning to sign Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Aribo, 22, this summer. (Mirror)

Everton and Newcastle are among the Premier League clubs looking at Olympiakos left-back Leonardo Koutris. Leicester and West Ham are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old Greece international. (TeamTalk)

Arsenal scouts watched Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, 22, score his first Italy goal against Finland. (Metro)

Gareth Bale would be welcomed back to Tottenham should the 29-year-old Wales international choose to call time on his spell at Real Madrid, says Spurs defender Ben Davies. (Goal)

Liverpool are the latest club to scout Inter Milan and Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 24. (TeamTalk)

Juventus could move for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane after the 25-year-old France defender told the Spanish club he wants to leave. (Football Italia)