World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 18-24 March

A selection of the most striking sports photographs from around the world this week.

Verbier, Switzerland, 23 March: Drew Tabke of the United States takes part in the men's ski event during the Verbier Xtreme Freeride World Tour finals on the Bec des Rosses mountain in Verbier. The event was won by France's Wadeck Gorak. (Photo by Valentin Flauraud/EPA)

Miami, Florida, 23 March: Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki plays a shot through her legs during her second-round singles tie with Monica Niculescu at the Miami Open. (Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA)

Saitama, Japan, 21 March: Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov perform on their way to a silver medal in the Pairs skating event at the 2019 ISU World Figure Skating Championships. (Photo by Kimimasa Mayama/EPA)

Taunton, England, 19 March: Midnight Owle, ridden by Charlie Hammond, clears a fence on the way to winning The Chetwood Wealth Management Novices' Handicap Chase at Taunton Racecourse. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Salt Lake City, Utah, 21 March: Clayton Henry of the New Mexico State Aggies dives to keep the ball in play during their match against the Auburn Tigers in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Auburn went on to win the game 78-77. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Italy, 23 March: Riders in action during the 110th edition of the annual Milan-San Remo one-day cycling race. The 2019 race was won by France's Julian Alaphilippe. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/EPA)

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 22 March: Thailand's Prom Meesawat tees off on the 10th hole during the second day of the Maybank Championship at Saujana Golf Club. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Hong Kong, 23 March: Lu Guangzu of China stretches to reach the shuttlecock during the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2019 Tong Yun Kai Cup. (Photo by Ivan Shum - Clicks Images/Getty Images)

Winchester, England, 24 March: Competitors take part in the EMX250 class race during the MXGP Great Britain Championship at Matterley Basin. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, 23 March: Katie Loynes of the Carlton Blues attempts to mark the ball during their AFLW Preliminary Final match against the Fremantle Dockers at Ikon Park. (Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

