Football gossip: Hudson-Odoi, Koulibaly, Skriniar, Jota, Grealish, Varane

Manchester United have joined the chase for England and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18. (Mail)

Manchester United will have to smash their transfer record and pay £130m to take Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 27, to Old Trafford. (Mail)

Manchester City are prepared to offer £85m for Inter Milan's Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, 24. (CalcioMercato)

Tottenham are monitoring Wolves' Portuguese striker Diogo Jota, 22, and Aston Villa's English midfielder Jack Grealish. (Express)

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has expressed interest in bringing Tottenham's Belgian defenders Jan Vertonghen, 31, and Toby Alderweireld, 30, back to the Dutch club this summer. (Fox Sports - via Metro)

Everton have inquired about Lille's Portuguese striker Rafael Leao, 19, as they look to add two new forwards this summer. (Mail)

Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has confirmed he has had discussions with the clubs including Chelsea and Inter Milan regarding midfielder Nicolo Barella, 21. (Corriere dello Sport)

Newcastle and Tottenham will battle for the signature of Lille's French midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 20. (Star)

Arsenal are prioritising a new left-back, a wide attacker and a replacement for Aaron Ramsey this summer. Manager Unai Emery is keen on Paris St-Germain's French midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 21, and Rennes' Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr, 21. (Football London)

Bournemouth have placed a £34m price tag on Dutch defender Nathan Ake, with Napoli keen on the 24-year-old. (CalcioMercato)

Benfica are looking to increase Portuguese forward Joao Felix's release clause in order to ward off interest in the 19-year-old from the likes of Real Madrid. (AS)

Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane, 25, has told team-mates he wants to leave the Bernabeu. (Marca - via Mirror)

Spanish defenders Nacho Fernandez, 29, and Jesus Vallejo, 22, are both likely candidates to be sold by Real Madrid. (Mail)

Inter Milan are still hoping to sign Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31, and PSV Eindhoven's Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, 21. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)