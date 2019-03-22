Football gossip: Sancho, Coutinho, Salah, Dybala, Kroos, Mbappe

Manchester United and Paris St-Germain are both willing to bid £70m for England and Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho. (Sun)

Barcelona are willing to sell Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho if they receive offers of more than £90m, despite the 26-year-old wanting to stay at the La Liga club. (ESPN)

Juventus are preparing to offer Paulo Dybala and £44m for Liverpool's 26-year-old attacker Mohamed Salah in the summer. (Tuttosport via Daily Mail)

Manchester United can sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos for £50m in the summer. The German 29-year-old agreed to join Manchester United from Bayern Munich in 2013, but he instead went to Madrid in 2014. (Sun)

Real Madrid have made bringing France and Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, 20, to the club a priority. (AS)

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is hoping to agree a new deal with the club despite interest from Paris St-Germain. The 29-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season. (Daily Telegraph)

Derby manager Frank Lampard's long-term future at the Championship club is in doubt, with owner Mel Morris looking to reduce costs before he sells the club. (Times - subscription required)

'Exciting, mobile and modern - England live up to the hype' Phil McNulty on the 5-0 hammering of the Czech Republic

Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner says he is unsure if he will still be at the club next summer, despite the 35-year-old Swiss holding talks over a new contact. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile the Gunners are the favourites to sign 22-year-old Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie from AC Milan. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)

Real Madrid's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 26, says he is still one of the best in the world and accused the Spanish media of "wanting to kill me". (El Espanol via Goal)

Benfica sporting director Rui Costa believes it will be difficult to keep Portuguese forward Joao Felix at the club. Manchester United, Juventus and Liverpool are all interested in the 19-year-old. (Tuttosport - in Italian)