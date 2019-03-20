Football gossip: Sancho, Niguez, Griezmann, Moreno, Jovic, Solskjaer, Ake

Manchester United can chase Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho this summer as his former club Manchester City did not insert any clause in the 18-year-old's contract after selling him stating he could not join their rivals. (Evening Standard)

Dortmund will put a £100m price-tag on Sancho and will move for Chelsea's English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, if they need to replace him. (Mirror)

Manchester City are front runners to sign Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez, 24, this summer. (ESPN)

Barcelona have cooled their interest in Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann amid speculation Manchester United will push to sign the 27-year-old. (Mirror)

Lazio are close to a pre-contract agreement with 26-year-old Spanish full-back Alberto Moreno who will leave Liverpool this summer after five seasons at Anfield. (Independent)

Barcelona are preparing a £43m bid for Serbia striker Luka Jovic and hope to start negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt for the 21-year-old in the next few weeks. (Guardian)

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian right-back Dani Alves, 35, has appeared to deny reports he has agreed a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions. (Goal)

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants 30-year-old Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, Argentine defender Marcos Rojo, 29, and Ecuadorian full-back Antonio Valencia, 33, to leave the club this summer. (Star)

Chelsea's on-loan Croat midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 24, is prepared to join another Premier League club rather than return to Real Madrid. (Marca)

A CV? Presentations? Do shortlists exist? What are football manager job interviews really like?

Chelsea could take Bournemouth's Dutch defender Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge amid speculation of interest in the 24-year-old from Napoli and Tottenham. (De Telegraaf - via Caught Offside)

Arsenal will face competition from Bayern Munich in their pursuit of Lille and Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 23. (Bein Sports - via Mirror)

Bayern Munich have agreed a deal for Atletico Madrid's French defender Lucas Hernandez, 23. (Foot Mercato)

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he wants to be back in club management by the summer and that he has turned down 'three or four' offers already. (Goal)

Manchester City are ready to hand their Belgian defender and captain Vincent Kompany, 32, a new contract. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud, 32, is open to a return to France to get more playing time. (Goal)