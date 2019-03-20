Women's World Curling Championship: Double defeat dents Scotland's hopes
Scotland's hopes of reaching the play-offs at the Women's World Curling Championship are in the balance after two defeats on Wednesday.
The Scots were thrashed 7-1 by Switzerland before losing 9-6 to hosts Denmark.
It leaves Sophie Jackson's team joint sixth on four wins and four defeats, with four matches of the round-robin stage left.
The top six go through and the Scots play Sweden and Russia on Thursday.