World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 11-17 March

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Cayenne, French Guiana, 11 March: Lee Spencer, a 49-year-old single leg amputee, celebrates as he becomes the world's first physically disabled person to row solo across the Atlantic (Photo by Anthony Upton Rowing Marine via Getty Images).

Angers, France, 16 March: Angers players react to flairs thrown by fans who sneaked into the Raymond Kopa stadium to protest against a ban on travelling supporters (Photo by Sebastian Salom-Gomis/AFP/Getty Images).

Ostersund, Sweden, 17 March: France's Quentin Fillon Maillet competes in the men's 15km mass start event at the IBU World Biathlon Championships (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images).

London, 16 March: Jose Quinonez throws Nathaniel Wood to the ground during their UFC bantamweight bout at the O2 Arena (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images).

Andorra la Vella, Andorra, 17 March: Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA celebrates victory in the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom (Photo by Eric Alonso/MB Media/Getty Images).

Liverpool, 15 March: Lauren Jones from Warrington Gymnastics club competes on the beam at the British Gymnastics Championships (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire).

Colli al Metauro, Italy, 17 March: The peloton begins racing during the fifth stage of the 2019 Tirreno-Adriatico (Photo by EPA/Dario Belingher).

Neuchatel, Switzerland, 16 March: Team Junost Junior of Russia perform in the Free Skating during day two of the ISU World Junior Synchronized Skating Championships (Photo by Joosep Martinson/ISU/Getty Images).

Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, 17 March: Henrik von Eckermann of Sweden and his horse Toveks Mary Lou admire their trophy at The Dutch Masters Grand Slam of Showjumping (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images).

Cardiff, 16 March: Wales celebrate their Grand Slam success in the Six Nations following victory over Ireland (Photo by Huw Evans Picture Agency).

All photographs are subject to copyright.

