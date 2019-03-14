David Beckham to play for Man Utd in 1999 Champions League reunion game

Beckham made 394 appearances for United before leaving for Real Madrid in 2003

David Beckham will return to Manchester United to mark the 20th anniversary of their dramatic 2-1 Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich with a match against the German side.

The game will be played at Old Trafford on 26 May and feature many who played in the original match at the Nou Camp.

Sir Alex Ferguson will manage United with Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Jesper Blomqvist in midfield.

"I'm so excited to be going back to Old Trafford," said Beckham.

"1999 was such a massive year for us so recreating that moment is going to be really special," he added.

"To be back together as a squad and to be managed by the boss again is huge. I can't wait."

Former England captain Beckham, 43, won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League crown during his United career before he was sold to Real Madrid for £25m in the summer of 2003.

United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who scored the injury-time winner in 1999, is expected to be in the side.

The Champions League triumph - with victory over German giants Bayern secured thanks to two injury-time goals by Teddy Sheringham and Solskjaer - was part of a 1998-99 Treble that also included the Premier League title and the FA Cup.

The anniversary match will raise funds for the Manchester United Foundation.