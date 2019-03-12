Football gossip: Sancho, Hazard, Mourinho, Bale, Karius, Courtois

Manchester United will make a summer move for Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho. The Premier League club were also contacted by Barcelona over the possibility of signing Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 28. (Independent)

Meanwhile, interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to give his defenders a chance to prove themselves by holding off on splashing out £80m on a centre-back this summer. (Sun)

Chelsea are concerned there is nothing they can do to stop Belgian forward Eden Hazard leaving the club for Real Madrid. The Blues are expected to ask for at least £100m to sell the 28-year-old. (ESPN)

Team-mate Emerson admitted Chelsea's players are "afraid" of losing Hazard in the summer, but believes the Belgian will stay. "I personally cannot see him leaving, but you never know in football," the defender added. (Sky Sports)

West Ham will make another approach for Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez. The Premier League side had an approach for the Uruguayan, 22, turned down in January. (Mirror)

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius will remain on loan with Besiktas despite the coach of the Turkish club saying "something is wrong" with the 25-year-old. (ESPN)

Karius could take legal action against Besiktas over unpaid wages after going without a salary for four months. (Goal)

Crystal Palace and Brighton are among the clubs interested in signing Newcastle's 31-year-old French midfielder Mo Diame. (Star)

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and French Karim Benzema vetoed Jose Mourinho's possible return to Real Madrid as manager. Zinedine Zidane was reappointed on Monday just 10 month after leaving. (Sport)

Bayern Munich will hold talks with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski over a contract extension. The 30-year-old had been linked with Real Madrid. (Goal)

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico. Unai Emery's side join the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool in the battle for the 26-year-old's signature. (Footy Cosmos)

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is expected to secure a debut England call-up for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro. (Guardian)

The father of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has accused the press in Spain and the 26-year-old's native country Belgium of bullying his son. (Independent)