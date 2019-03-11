Football gossip: Zidane, Hazard, Eriksen, Solskjaer, Gundogan, De Light, Jokanaovic

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has promised returning manager Zinedine Zidane £300m to spend this summer, with the Spanish giants interested in a number of players including Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 28, and Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27. Midfielders Gareth Bale, 29, and Luka Modric, 33, are among those set to leave the Bernabeu in the summer. (Independent)

Manchester United want to confirm Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new permanent boss during the forthcoming international break. The former United striker, 46, is now the only contender for the post. (Mirror)

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 28, said he will not be pressured into signing a new contract with Manchester City and refused to rule out leaving the club in the summer. (Telegraph)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is preparing to step up his bid to sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19. (Goal.com)

Championship promotion contenders West Brom hope to name former Fulham coach Slavisa Jokanovic as their new boss, but he may not take charge until next week. (Mirror)

Zidane returns to a 'club in disarray' Guillem Balague column

Arsenal club bosses say that players who only have two years left on their contracts and refuse to sign new deals will be sold. Gunners midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 28, will be leaving the club for free at the end of the season, with Arsenal keen to avoid repeat situations. (Metro)

Arsenal scouts were again spotted watching AC Milan's former Liverpool midfielder Suso, 25. (Caught Offside)

England boss Gareth Southgate is considering a call-up for in-form Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 24. Southgate names his squad on Wednesday for this month's opening Euro 2020 qualifiers with Czech Republic and Montenegro. (Mirror)

Celtic want to sign Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas, 25, in a £5m move but will also move for Red Star Belgrade defender Srdjan Babic, 22, as an alternative. (Star)

Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan have all scouted 21-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, who is valued at more than £30m. (De Telegraaf, via Team Talk)

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes admits the two-year loan deal for Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, 25, "hasn't worked out" and he would be dropped if a suitable replacement was available. (Liverpool Echo)

Michael Appleton is open to a return to West Brom after the sacking of Darren Moore, saying the club "have his number". (Sky Sports)

Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City have signed defensive midfielder Gedion Zelalem, 22, on a free transfer from Arsenal. Zelalem made four substitute appearances in cup competitions for the Gunners and also had a season-long loan spell at Rangers in 2015-16. (MLSSoccer.com)

Crystal Palace are still planning to start work on the redevelopment of Selhurst Park this summer - despite uncertainty over the club's ownership. (London Evening Standard)