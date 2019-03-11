World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 4-10 March

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Mammoth, California, 9 March: Redmond Gerard of the United States takes a practice run before competing in the men's snowboard slope style finals at the 2019 US Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Beijing, China, 7 March: Kim A Rim and Kim Mi Rae of North Korea compete in the women's 10m platform synchro final at the Diving World Series at the Beijing National Aquatics Centre. (Di Yinand/Getty Images)

Indianapolis, US, 4 March: Defensive back Blace Brown of Troy gets ready to run the 40-yard dash during day five of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana. The week-long showcase sees college football players perform physical and mental tests in front of NFL coaches, general managers and scouts. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

London, UK, 8 March: Wrestlers perform during an all-female wrestling event on International Women's Day at the Resistance Gallery in Bethnal Green. EVE is an all-female professional wrestling show, founded in 2010 by Emily Read and her husband Dann. (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Tampa, Florida, 5 March: Goalkeeper Erina Yamane of Japan looks dejected as England celebrate Karen Carney's headed goal in the SheBelieves Cup final at the Raymond James Stadium. England went on to lift the trophy following a 3-0 victory. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

London, UK, 10 March: David Weir of Great Britain celebrates as he crosses the line after winning the elite men's wheelchair race by a margin of more than three minutes at the Big Half in London. (Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, 6 March: The Anthony Freedman trained Santa Ana Lane is seen having a roll in the sand after a track work session before taking part in Group One Newmarket Handicap at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. (Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

Eidfjord, Norway, 9 March: Oyvind Lillehagen and Halvor Wang of Team Asnes-RAB fight through deep snow at Expedition Amundsen, which is known as the world's hardest expedition race, covering Hardangervidda mountain plateau in central southern Norway. (Kai-Otto Melau/Getty Images)

Indian Wells, California, 8 March: Serena Williams of the United States and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus share a joke after their second round match at the Indian Wells Masters. Williams beat former world number one Azarenka 7-5 6-3 to reach the third round. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Zagreb, Croatia, 7 March: Apollinariia Panfilova and Dmitry Rylov of Russia perform a daring lift in the junior pairs free skating event at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships. (Joosep Martinson - International Skating Union (ISU)/ISU via Getty Images)

