Football gossip: Coutinho, Felix, Schar, Messi, Calabria

Barcelona's former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 26, has spoken to Manchester United players about a potential £100m switch to Old Trafford. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United will have to compete with Serie A giants Juventus and several other top European clubs for the signing of Benfica's coveted 19-year-old forward Joao Felix. (Manchester Evening News)

Newcastle's Swiss defender Fabian Schar, 27, is on the radar of Tottenham and Arsenal. (Sunday Mirror)

Barcelona plan to offer a new contract to star player Lionel Messi. The 31-year-old's present deal ends in 2021 but the Spanish champions want to extend it until 2022 or 2023. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United are monitoring AC Milan right-back Davide Calabria, 22, as they look to replace veteran Antonio Valencia, 33. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal are ready to battle it out with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid for Ajax for defender Nicolas Tagliafico, 26. (Sun)

Bayern Munich are hoping to finalise a deal for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, the 23-year-old who has been a target for Arsenal. (Le10Sport, via Talksport)

The owner of Lille has revealed that he has already rejected offers north of £40m from England for Pepe, who has also been linked with Wolves, Tottenham and Manchester United. (Birmingham Mail)

Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 19, is open to the possibility of a move to Liverpool - and linking up with international team-mate Virgil van Dijk. (Goal.com, via Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United and Manchester City are continuing to monitor their pursuit of Sochaux's 17-year-old midfielder Lucien Agoume, who has been dubbed "the new Paul Pogba". (Talksport)

Real Madrid boss manager Santiago Solari has insisted he will not walk away from the club, despite their Champions League exit to Ajax. (Express)

The architects behind plans to extend Derby's Pride Park Stadium have said they are still in talks with the city council about the project. (Derby Telegraph)