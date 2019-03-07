Football gossip: Ranieri, Zidane, Mourinho, Allegri, Isco, Chong, Ramos

Former Chelsea, Leicester and Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri, 67, is in pole position to take over at one of his former clubs, Roma, after the Serie A side sacked manager Eusebio di Francesco. (Sky Sports)

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is set to return to Real Madrid until the end of the season. (Goal.com)

Ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, 46, linked with Chelsea, is wanted back by the Spanish club and also by Juventus. (Sun)

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, 51, has revealed talks over his future have been put on hold until the end of the season. (Mail)

Real Madrid's Spanish attacking midfielder Isco, 26, is 'enraged' with his manager Santiago Solari and has informed his entourage to make contact with Manchester City. (Calciomercato, via Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United are considering sending 19-year-old Dutch winger Tahith Chong out on loan for the whole of next season. (Sun)

Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos had a heated exchange with club president Florentino Perez following the side's Champions League elimination against Ajax, with Perez threatening to sell the 32-year-old. (Marca)

England manager Gareth Southgate insists there are no negative aspects to players plying their trade abroad like 18-year-old winger Jadon Sancho has done in Germany with Borussia Dortmund. (Talksport)

Tottenham are moving towards their return to White Hart Lane with Haringey Council giving official notice of traffic restrictions in place for test events from the end of next week. (Mail)

Liverpool and Everton have been linked with Real Sociedad's Spanish defender Diego Llorente, 25. (Liverpool Echo)

Agents in England are set for a confrontation with Fifa over suggestions for a new regulation that would cap their fees and make them payable only by the player they represent. (Telegraph)

Liverpool will look to secure a Premier League loan for Harry Wilson next season - but Brendan Rodgers' arrival at Leicester may end the Foxes' hopes of signing the 21-year-old Wales winger, currently on loan at Derby. (Goal.com)

Sevilla's Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia, 26, rejected a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window. (Mundo Deportivo, via Talksport)

Lille owner Gerard Lopez has revealed that it will take a bid of at least £43m to prise away Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe, 23, while he also denied that sporting director Luis Campos is in talks with Chelsea. (RMC Sport, via Goal.com)

Wolves' Brazilian striker Leo Bonatini, 24, on loan at Nottingham Forest for the rest of the season, wants to stay at the City Ground next term - whether Forest win promotion or not. (Express and Star)

Charlton have received a fresh offer worth £30m, from a former banker who has experience of top-level football. (London Evening Standard)

Brendan Rodgers has played down rumours that Celtic's head of recruitment Lee Congerton will be joining him at Leicester.(Leicester Mercury)

Tottenham's England international midfielder Dele Alli, 22, hopes to return from injury at Southampton this weekend, having been sidelined by a hamstring injury since 20 January. (London Evening Standard)

Leicester's English striker Jamie Vardy, 32, will be fit to face Fulham on Saturday after having stitches in his tongue following a heavy collision with Ben Foster in the 2-1 defeat at Watford last weekend. (Leicester Mercury)

Former Brighton defender Inigo Calderon, 37, has returned to his hometown club Alaves, in Spain, as assistant head coach of their B team until the end of the season. (Argus)