Football gossip: Mourinho, Klopp, Bale, De Ligt, Werner

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is almost 100% certain to return to former club Real Madrid this summer, having left in 2013 to rejoin Chelsea. (Telegraph)

Real president Florentino Perez considered sacking manager Santiago Solari straight after their Champions League defeat by Ajax on Tuesday but feels there is no-one capable of leading the team for the rest of the season. (Marca)

Perez held crisis talks with club directors in the Bernabeu until 02:00 after the defeat. (AS)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will reject any offer from Real to take over at the Bernabeu this summer. (Telegraph)

Wales winger Gareth Bale, 29, could stand to lose up to £70m in salary if he leaves Real this summer. (Sun)

Everton have no plans to sell English centre-back Mason Holgate this summer despite interest from Championship side West Brom, where the 22-year-old is on loan. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle's Spanish forward Ayoze Perez, 25, says the club should offer manager Rafael Benitez a contract extension, with discussions on hold until Premier League survival is secured. (Chronicle)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is confident he will not be sacked before next season and has started planning the Blues' pre-season tour. (Mirror)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed the club are interested in Ajax and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 19, having already signed team-mate Frenkie de Jong, 21. (SER, via Independent)

Liverpool have contacted RB Leipzig to signal their interest in signing Germany striker Timo Werner, 23, this summer. (Bild, via Liverpool Echo)

Juventus are considering pairing former boss Antonio Conte with ex-Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo as his assistant if current manager Massimiliano Allegri leaves. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Leicester could ask Monaco to make 29-year-old Portugal playmaker Adrien Silva's loan move permanent in order to bring down the upfront price of £40m-rated Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 21, who is on loan at the Foxes from the French side. (Leicester Mercury)

Borussia Dortmund youth chief Lars Ricken says the club will continue to target young English talent after the successful signing of England winger Jadon Sancho, 18, from Manchester City. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea's France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 24, says he is unsure of his next move after his season-long loan at AC Milan ends. (France Football - in French)

Hull are interested in signing Reading keeper Luke Southwood, 21, who is on loan at National League side Eastleigh. (Mail)