World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 25 February-3 March

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates, 26 February 2019: The peloton travels through the desert during the third stage of the 2019 UAE Tour, a 179km mountain route from Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Acapulco, Mexico, 2 March 2019: Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios celebrates after beating Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Mexican Open (Photo by David Guzman/EPA)

Pruszkow, Poland, 2 March 2019: Kaarle McCulloch represents Australia in the women's 500m time trial during day four of the Track Cycling World Championships in Poland. Russia's Daria Shmeleva won the event with McCulloch finishing third. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Queenstown, New Zealand, 1 March 2019: Ryan Fox of New Zealand attempts to play his way out of a bunker during the second day of the 100th New Zealand Open at The Hills Golf Club. The tournament was won by Australia's Zach Murray. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Glasgow, Scotland, 3 March 2019: Ana Peleteiro of Spain on her way to winning gold in the women's triple jump at the European Indoor Championships. (Photo by Valdrin Xhemaj/EPA)

Barcelona, Spain, 28 February 2019: Alexander Albon of Toro Rosso and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari during day three of winter testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. (Photo by Albert Gea/Reuters)

Seefeld, Austria, 26 February 2019: Germany's Laura Gimmler reacts after finishing the cross-country women's 10km race during the Nordic World Ski Championships at Langlauf Arena. The race was won by Norway's Therese Johaug. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Monterrey, Mexico, 2 March: Julian Quinones of Tigres gets caught in the net of the goal during their Liga MX game against Pachuca at Universitario Stadium. (Photo by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Sagamihara, Japan, 2 March 2019: Russia's Iuliia Timoshinina competes during the semi-finals of the women's 10m platform on day two of the Fina Diving World Cup Sagamihara at Sagamihara Green Pool. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

North Andover, Massachusetts, United States, 28 February: Kurt Keats of the Massachusetts Minutemen celebrates winning the Hockey East regular season championship title after his side beat the Merrimack College Warriors 4-2. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

