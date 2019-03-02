Football gossip: Carrick, Benitez, Sancho, Bale, Eriksen, Caballero, Almiron

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick is the top contender for the Newcastle manager's job if Rafael Benitez leaves in the summer. (Teamtalk)

Manchester United face tough opposition from Paris St-Germain to sign Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 18. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are willing to use Wales forward Gareth Bale, 29, as bait to sign Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27. (Mirror)

Chelsea will hand Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero, 37, a one-year contract extension. (Sun)

Manchester City will have to fend off AC Milan and Juventus if they are to sign Dinamo Zagreb's 18-year-old winger Antonio Marin. (Calciomercato)

City will spend £350m in the summer with manager Pep Guardiola wanting to make four additions to his squad. (Star)

Guardiola wants to make a signing from previous club Bayern Munich - with his sights set on Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 27. (Mirror)

Manchester United will offer 180m euros (£155m) to Benfica to sign two of their Portugal internationals - defender Ruben Dias, 21, and attacking midfielder Joao Felix, 19. (Record - in Portuguese)

Juventus could turn to former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte if Massimiliano Allegri leaves the Serie A giants this summer. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian)

They may also consider Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Newcastle and Paraguay striker Miguel Almiron, 25, says he was "ecstatic" when he learned Magpies manager Rafael Benitez wanted to bring him to St James' Park. (BT Sport, via Chronicle)

Manchester United and Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, 24, says he used to pretend he was former United and France goalkeeper Fabian Barthez when playing football as a child - even though, at that time, he played as a number 10. (Mail)