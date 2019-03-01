World number one bridge player handed one-year ban for doping

The World Bridge Federation is a member of the International Olympic Committee and must adhere to its anti-doping rules

The world's top-ranked bridge player, Geir Helgemo, has been suspended for a year after testing positive for two banned substances.

Testers found the presence of Clomifene - a female fertility drug - and synthetic testosterone in a sample provided by the 49-year-old Norwegian.

Helgemo is banned from competition until 20 November, having previously accepted a provisional ban.

He had provided the sample at the World Bridge Series in Orlando in September.

Kari-Anne Opsal, the president of the Norwegian Bridge Federation, said the drugs were "not performance enhancing".

In a statement, she said: "Geir Helgemo has previously played for the Norwegian national team and is our biggest star. Many within the bridge community know Geir and respect him.

"It is his responsibility not to take substances that are on the doping list, even though in this instance they are not performance enhancing in bridge.

"I feel for Geir in this situation and hope he will come back stronger after 20 November, 2019, when his ban ends."

Helgemo, who now represents Monaco, is not the first bridge player to be found using banned substances.

In 2015, World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) figures showed 3.6% of bridge players had returned adverse analytical findings.

In 2017, Helgemo and world number two, fellow Norwegian Tor Helness, 61, were both convicted of tax evasion.