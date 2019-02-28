Football gossip: Solskjaer, Wan-Bissaka, De Gea, Hazard, Under, Sterling

Interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the only serious contender in the running for the permanent Manchester United job. (ESPN)

United have identified Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 27, and Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 30, as their main summer transfer targets. (Talksport)

They will make a decision in the next month whether to trigger the contract extension of captain and defender Antonio Valencia. The 33-year-old Ecuador international has not played since 2 January. (Manchester Evening News)

United risk losing Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, unless they make him the club's highest-paid player alongside Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 30. (Telegraph)

Chelsea have re-opened contract talks with Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 28, with Real Madrid still interested. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Roma are willing to sell Turkey winger Cengiz Under in a bid to raise funds. The 21-year-old is a target for Arsenal. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Liverpool have sent scouts to Turkey to watch 19-year-old Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur. (Talksport)

England winger Raheem Sterling, 24, says he felt under more pressure to win the Premier League at former club Liverpool than he does at Manchester City. (Sky Sports)

Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 24, is likely to stay in Italy and move to AC Milan or Inter Milan, despite reported interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid. (Goal)

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson and Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke are contenders for the permanent manager's job at Fulham following Claudio Ranieri's sacking. (Mirror)

Tottenham and South Korea forward Son Heung-Min, 26, has been named Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards with West Ham's Declan Rice winning the Young Player award. (Standard)

Barcelona's Nou Camp will become Europe's first football stadium to have dedicated 5G coverage. (Mail)

West Brom's players will earn a £10m bonus if they are promoted back to the Premier League this season. (Telegraph)

Sir Kenny Dalglish is to return to the Anfield dug-out - as manager of the Liverpool Legends team in a match against their AC Milan counterparts in March. (Liverpool Echo)

League Two side Crawley are on the brink of a £7m takeover by a Singapore consortium. (Mail)