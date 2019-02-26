Football gossip: Sarri, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Leicester, Rodgers, Arsenal, Wan-Bissaka

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri screamed at keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Wembley dressing room for refusing to be substituted in the Carabao Cup final. (Sun)

The incident has left many of the Chelsea players angry with 24-year-old Spaniard. (Daily Express)

Leicester City are stepping up attempts to hire Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers as their new manager immediately. (Guardian)

However, Leicester are "keeping all options open" as they look to replace Claude Puel and could appoint an interim manager until the end of the season. (Leicester Mercury)

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger, who has been out of work since leaving the German side in May, is a candidate to become Puel's full-time successor, according to a source close to the Austrian. (Leicester Mercury)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has played down speculation he could be targeted by Leicester. (Burnley Express)

Manchester United and Chelsea are targeting a summer move for AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli. But they will face competition for the 24-year-old Italian centre-back from Serie A champions Juventus. (Calciomercato, via Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal lead the way to sign Crystal Palace's 21-year-old English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and are willing to match the £40m price tag set by their Premier League rivals. (Sun)

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani will have to consider selling the club if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League - because he would find it difficult to fund another season in the Championship. (Daily Mail)

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says there will be "mutiny" at the Old Trafford club if Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is not appointed as manager on a full-time basis. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are set to sell Englishman Kasey Palmer for £4m, despite the 22-year-old midfielder never playing for senior side, as Bristol City look to make his loan deal permanent. (Sun)

Watford are keen on dipping into the Brazilian transfer market this summer, with 24-year-old Corinthians striker Gustavo, 18-year-old Flamengo forward Lincoln and 17-year-old Ituano forward Martinelli being considered. (Watford Observer)