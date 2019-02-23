Football gossip: Zidane, Rakitic, Holland, Ospina, Rabiot

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will not be deterred by Chelsea's transfer ban and is in line to become the new boss at Stamford Bridge. He could have £200m to spend during the Blues' appeal. (The Sun)

Or Chelsea could turn to England assistant manager Steve Holland if they sack head coach Maurizio Sarri next week. (Daily Telegraph)

Four other Premier League clubs could face transfer bans for breaching rules over signing youth players. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea will face competition from German champions Bayern Munich in their pursuit of Barcelona's 30-year-old Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic. (The Sun)

Record-breaking Roy Hodgson surpasses Sir Bobby as the oldest Premier League boss

Napoli are close to signing Arsenal and Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina, 30, on a permanent basis. (Calciomercato)

Paris St-Germain's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23, linked with Tottenham and Liverpool, has replaced his mother with a new agent following his failed move to Barcelona. (Sport, via Talksport)

West Brom's China striker Zhang Yuning, 22, has been released from his loan spell at Dutch club ADO Den Haag and will now join a club in his homeland. (Express and Star)

Huddersfield could be Tottenham's first opponents in the redeveloped White Hart Lane. Spurs have pencilled in their match with Brighton on 6 April to be their first game at the new ground - but the Seagulls could be in FA Cup action that weekend. (Yorkshire Post)

ITV has won the rights to show one Spanish La Liga match per week until the end of the season - but the deal does not include next week's El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Daily Mail)

New England Revolution head coach Brad Friedel is targeting the Premier League in a quest to make new signings. (Goal)