Football gossip: Icardi, Pogba, Costa, Saiss, Rakitic

Chelsea are keen on signing Inter Milan's Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, 25, who was recently stripped of the captaincy, after Real Madrid cooled their interest. (Sun)

Manchester United and France playmaker Paul Pogba, 26, has demanded a transfer back to his former club Juventus as part of a swap deal with Douglas Costa, 28. (Tuttosport, via Star)

Manchester United are also interested in Lyon's 22-year-old Tanguy Ndombele, with the France midfielder also wanted by Juventus. (Metro)

And Manchester United are competing with Paris St-Germain to sign attacking midfielder Joao Felix, 19, who has a £105m price tag, from Benfica. (Mirror)

Arsenal's on-loan goalkeeper David Ospina, 30, is pushing for a move to South America, as the Columbia international has seen his chances at Napoli limited since the return of first-choice keeper Alex Meret. (Goal)

Roma's Greece defender Kostas Manolas, 27, who is a target for Arsenal and Manchester United, wants to get £12.5m more from his suitors by removing the release clause from his contract. (Mirror)

The unlikeliest WhatsApp group Thierry Henry and Mike Flynn have been exchanging texts throughout the season

Wolves midfielder Romain Saiss, 28, is wanted by Atletico Madrid, with the the La Liga club willing to bring the Morocco player to Spain in the summer. (Lions de l'Atlas via Birmingham Live)

Arsenal are lining up a bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, 19, if Mesut Ozil does decide to leave the Gunners. (TalkSport)

Paris St-Germain's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23, believes he will join Barcelona in the summer. (Le Parisien - in French)

Barcelona's Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 30, will delay contract renewal talks with the Spanish champions until the summer. (Marca)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is stepping up his £3.8bn takeover bid for Manchester United in the hope of becoming the new owner by next season. (Sun)