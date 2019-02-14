Football gossip: Salah, Higuain, Brahimi, Lascelles, Jovic

Juventus have offered Liverpool £44m plus Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, 25, for Egypt winger Mohamed Salah, 26. (Tuttosport, via Mail)

Chelsea are confident they can buy Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, 31, for less than the 36m euro (£31.8m) fee agreed with Juventus if they decide to make his loan deal permanent. (ESPN)

Everton, Manchester United and Wolves are interested in Porto and Algeria winger Yacine Brahimi, 29, who is a free agent at the end of the season. (Correio da Manha - in Portuguese)

Newcastle United's English centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, 25, was a January transfer target for Manchester United before Jose Mourinho was sacked. (ESPN)

Chelsea are ready to pay 45m euros (£39.7m) to sign Benfica's Serb striker Luka Jovic, 21, who is on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt. (Bild - in German)

Manchester United want Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, and England forward Marcus Rashford, 21, to sign new deals before the end of the season. (Goal)

Former France and Paris St-Germain boss Laurent Blanc, 53, has hired a leading football agency to help find him a job in the Premier League. (Mirror)

Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 28, says he will likely let his contract run down but could then extend his deal at Etihad Stadium. (Bild, via Independent)

The sale of Marouane Fellaini, 31, to Shandong Luneng Taishan in January is helping Manchester United expand in the Chinese market. (Manchester Evening News)

Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 19, wants to follow fellow Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong, the 21-year-old midfielder, to Barcelona, says team-mate Andre Onana. (Goal)

But Barcelona cannot meet De Ligt's £75m asking price this summer, increasing Manchester City's chances of signing him. (Mail)

Inter Milan have no intention of selling striker Mauro Icardi, despite stripping the 25-year-old Argentine of the captaincy. (Sky Sport, via FourFourTwo)

Manchester United's Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, 30, could return to Arsenal to solve his recent struggles, says former Gunner Marc Overmars. (ADN Deportes - in Spanish)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 26, says he would relish the chance to play again at club level alongside 28-year-old forward Eden Hazard - his Belgium colleague and former Chelsea team-mate. (VTM Nieuws, via FourFourTwo)

Gareth Southgate wants to include West Ham defender Declan Rice, 20, in his next England squad in March but could be prevented by Fifa's procedures for transferring his international status from the Republic of Ireland. (Sky Sports)

Former Chelsea and England centre-back John Terry advised Rice to change allegiance. (Sun)

Financier Amanda Staveley is still interested in purchasing a Premier League club despite several failed bids to buy Newcastle United. (Mirror)