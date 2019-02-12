UK Sport announces funding blueprint for Paris 2024 and LA 2028 Olympic & Paralympic cycles

Great Britain won 214 medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games - 91 of which were gold

UK Sport has announced an extra tier of funding for Olympic and Paralympic sport investment for the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 cycles.

In addition to its existing Podium and Podium Potential levels, the Future Strategy will also include a Progression funding tier.

This will enable the "next generation" of athletes to "take the first step" on the performance pathway.

It will also allow more sports to benefit from UK Sport investment.

The Future Strategy, which will come into force in April 2021, has been established following an independent public consultation - which received almost 5,000 responses - as well as sessions with key stakeholders.

It ensures future investment will be prioritised towards athletes with the "greatest potential" to medal at summer and winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, maintaining the UK's position as "one of the world's leading Olympic and Paralympic nations".

UK Sport funding for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic cycles Podium Funding for athletes and teams with a realistic chance of an Olympic or Paralympic medal within four years Podium Potential Funding for athletes and teams with a realistic chance of an Olympic or Paralympic medal within four to eight years Progression Funding to enable sports and athletes to take the first step on the performance pathway

Dame Katherine Grainger, chair of UK Sport, said: "As an investor of significant public funds, it is right UK Sport should ask the general public whether we should continue aiming to inspire the nation through medal success and whether we could change our focus in any way.

"The findings have allowed us to create an exciting blueprint for the future of Olympic and Paralympic sport in the UK and put the athlete at the heart of everything we do.

"We are confident the new strategy will help sustain medal success while enabling more communities to be inspired by the power of high performance sport."

Minister for sport Mims Davies added: "This new strategy will further support our phenomenal athletes to deliver world-class performances, while using their success to inspire more people and communities across the country.

"We know that both our Paralympic and Olympic heroes play a huge role in helping to make the nation proud. This bold and exciting vision, that has been shaped by the public, will continue to strengthen our reputation as an Olympic and Paralympic powerhouse at Tokyo 2020 and beyond."