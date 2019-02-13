Isle of Man TT: 'Ultimate test' for David Datzer at TT races

Datzer has visited the Isle of Man to learn more about the TT course

David Datzer will take on the "ultimate test for a motorcycle racer" when he makes his debut at the Isle of Man TT this year, the German rider has said.

The 26-year-old road racer will compete in both Supersport 600cc races on Suzuki machinery at May's festival.

Datzer, from Vilsbiburg, has competed in the International Road Race Championships (IRRC) for three seasons.

"I will be dedicating myself to preparing as well as possible for my TT debut," he said.

"The TT is the ultimate test for a motorcycle racer and I'm under no illusion about the challenge that I'm taking on but I'm looking forward to continuing German participation in the meeting."

Datzer secured his highest finish in last year's IRRC, claiming fifth place in the Superbike standings.