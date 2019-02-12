Football gossip: Salah, Rabiot, Sarri, Jovic, Dybala, Zapata, Ozil

From the section

Juventus are eyeing a £175m move for Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, 26. (Sky Arabia - via 90min)

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23, this summer. (AS - via Mirror)

Maurizio Sarri's fate as Chelsea head coach is set to be decided in the next fortnight. (Telegraph)

Chelsea players held a clear-the-air meeting at the club's Cobham training ground on Monday following their 6-0 defeat by Manchester City. (Mail)

Derby manager Frank Lampard has dismissed rumours suggesting he is a contender to replace Sarri if Chelsea sack their head coach. (Evening Standard)

Sarri faces further scrutiny from the Chelsea hierarchy over his handling of Bayern Munich target Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18. (Mirror)

Barcelona have agreed on terms with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 21, this summer. (Diario Sport)

Juventus' Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 25, is getting closer to a move to Real Madrid next summer. (AS)

West Ham bid £35m for Atalanta's Colombia striker Duvan Zapata, 27, during the January transfer window. (Di Marzio)

Watford's Adrian Mariappa says it is a "good thing" midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is a target for Paris St-Germain but hopes the club can keep the 26-year-old Frenchman. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil could be decisive in dictating the future of manager Unai Emery, according to the club's former player Ray Parlour. (Metro)

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent believes the club's South Korean forward Son Heung-Min, 26, could be a target for other clubs during the next transfer window. (Goal)

Tottenham centre-back Juan Foyth, 21, has revealed he turned down Paris St-Germain to join Spurs in 2017. (Goal)

Barcelona wanted to sign Fenerbahce centre-back Martin Skrtel, 34, during the January transfer window, but the former Liverpool player turned down the move. (AS)

New Oldham manager Paul Scholes claims Jose Mourinho will watch his results after being a fierce critic of the former Manchester United boss. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace have trolled Australian side Newcastle Jets for launching a similar set of kits to their own. (Talksport)