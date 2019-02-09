Football gossip: De Gea, Rabiot, Sessegnon, Richarlison, Bielsa, Costa

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, is insisting on £350,000-a-week wage demands, which would make him the club's second highest earner behind behind £400,000-a-week Alexis Sanchez, 30. (Mirror)

Tottenham fear summer target Adrien Rabiot, the 23-year-old Paris St-Germain midfielder, could be snapped up by Liverpool or Barcelona.(Star)

Manchester United are planning a £50m move for Fulham's 18-year-old left-sided player Ryan Sessegnon. (Express)

Everton could turn to Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa if they decide to part company with under-fire manager Marco Silva. (Mirror)

Chelsea are monitoring Everton forward Richarlison, 21, who is also on the radar of AC Milan, Paris St-Germain and Atletico Madrid. (Star)

Barcelona are keen to strengthen at left-back and have identified Lyon's Ferland Mendy, 23, Filipe Luis, 33, of Atletico Madrid and Real Betis's Junior Firpo, 22, as targets. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United have contacted Tanguy Ndombele's representatives over a possible summer move for the Lyon midfielder. (Le 10 Sport)

Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt's decision to link up with high-profile agent Mino Raiola could scupper a move to the Premier League, with the belief in Holland that English clubs are reluctant to deal with Raiola. Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all watched the 19-year-old. (Mirror)

Juventus winger Douglas Costa, 28, has made a potential hint over his future after he 'liked' a Twitter post linking him to a Manchester United move. (Sun)

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl is hopeful the club will be able to persuade forward Thorgan Hazard, who has been linked with Liverpool, to sign a new contract. (Inside Futbol)

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock says he has fallen victim to a "vendetta" over his links with the businessman involved in the Emiliano Sala tragedy. (Telegraph)

Derby boss Frank Lampard is hoping to soon complete the signing of free agent defender Efe Ambrose, having seen the 30-year-old former Celtic and Hibernian player training with the Rams. (Derby Telegraph)

Manchester United and Arsenal will have scouts at Sunday's East Anglian derby to assess Norwich's £10m-rated defender Ben Godfrey, 21, who has also attracted interest from Lyon and RB Leipzig. (Mirror)

Cardiff and Sheffield United are among the clubs keeping an eye on Rotherham midfielder Will Vaulks, 25. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City brought forward the signing of Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, allowing the 16-year-old to make his debut for City's under-18 side on Saturday. (Manchester Evening News)

Saturday's gossip column