Football gossip: Hazard, De Gea, Felix, Under, Herrera, Hastie, Ndombele

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has insisted he will not stand in 28-year-old forward Eden Hazard's way if he decided to leave the club for Real Madrid this summer. (Star)

But Cesc Fabregas believes his former team-mate Hazard will draw an end to the saga over his potential transfer and sign a contract extension at Chelsea. (Independent)

Former England captain Stuart Pearce has questioned the length of the new four-year contract Manchester United have given defender Phil Jones, 27. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United are set to battle rivals Manchester City this summer for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 22. (Mirror)

Goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, is close to signing a new five-year deal to stay at Manchester United. (Metro)

Defensive midfielder Adrien Tameze, 25, said he rejected a January move to either Cardiff City or Watford because he wanted to keep working with Nice manager Patrick Vieira. (Sport Witness)

Tottenham's hopes of playing at the new White Hart Lane this season appear to be fading after manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted it would be "tough" for them to move in by May. (Guardian)

The Premier League want Tottenham to play at least five league games at their new stadium this season or stay at Wembley for the rest of the campaign. (Standard)

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are all interested in 19-year-old Benfica playmaker Joao Felix. (Talksport)

Bayern Munich are preparing to bid for 23-year-old Lille forward Nicolas Pepe, a player who is wanted by Arsenal, Manchester City and Barcelona. (Le 10 Sport, via Metro)

Roma are prepared to triple the salary of 21-year-old right winger Cengiz Under to fend off transfer interest from Tottenham and Arsenal. (Calcio Mercato)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dismissed any suggestions his side will spend a huge amount of money in the summer. (Teamtalk)

Tottenham, Inter Milan and AC Milan are monitoring the performances of Porto midfielder Hector Herrera, 28. (Calcio Mercato)

Former West Ham winger Luis Boa Morte has revealed he never really wanted to move to the club. (Mais Futebol, via Sport Witness)

Manchester United missed out on the chance to sign 20-year-old Red Bull Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano after changing the terms of their offer. (Metro)

Championship sides Norwich City, Leeds United and West Brom all sent scouts to watch 19-year-old Motherwell midfielder Jake Hastie play against St Mirren on Wednesday. (Record)