Football gossip: Rashford, Ginter, Kante, Mourinho, Coutinho, Grimaldo, Rugani

Manchester United's England international forward Marcus Rashford, 21, is in advanced talks over an improved contract to more than double his wages with a £200,000 a week long-term deal. (Star)

Tottenham and Arsenal are monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach's centre-back and Germany international Matthias Ginter, 25. (Sky Sports)

Paris St-Germain could make a summer move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, 27. (Le10 Sport, via Sun)

Former Manchester United boss Joe Mourinho is to hold talks with Inter director Beppe Marotta over taking charge at the Italian club for a second time. (Mirror)

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is reportedly 'sad' at Barcelona, but continues to have the support of his team-mates and manager. Manchester United and Chelsea are considering a summer move for the 26-year-old. (Sport, via Metro)

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Benfica defender Alex Grimaldo, 23. Manchester City, Napoli and Inter Milan have all been linked with the left-back. (Mundo Deportivo, via Express)

Chelsea target Daniele Rugani, the 24-year-old Italy international defender, is set to receive an improved contract at Juventus until 2023. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United remain interested in Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, 27, Milan Skriniar, 23, of Inter and are also interested in a third defender, Joachim Andersen, 22 of Sampdoria. (Manchester Evening News)

Ander Herrera is keen to stay at Manchester United as discussions over a new contract for the 29-year-old midfielder continue. (Independent)

Chelsea sent scouts to watch Portuguese trio Joao Felix, Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes in the Lisbon derby. Midfielder Felix, 19, and defender Dias, 21, play for Benfica, with midfielder Fernandes, 24, in the Sporting Lisbon side. (O Jogo, via Metro)

Former Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia, 31, says he chose to join Qatar side Al Duhail over Manchester United because he wanted to raise his family in a Muslim country. (Goal)

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri believes Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be given the job on a permanent basis. (Star)

Former Chelsea captain John Terry "hopes" forward Eden Hazard, 28, stays at the Stamford Bridge club. (Talksport)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton wants supporters who abuse footballers to be punished "as hard as possible". (Argus)