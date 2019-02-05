Transfer gossip: Hazard, Willian, Koulibaly, Bailly, Aarons

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 28, is expected to tell the club he wants to leave to join Real Madrid this summer. (Telegraph)

Real are confident of signing the Belgian and are ready to spend £100m to complete a deal. (Mirror)

Hazard's departure from Chelsea could trigger a number of transfer deals, including Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 24, making his current loan move at Stamford Bridge permanent and the Blues' England Under-19 winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, being sold to Bayern Munich. (Sun)

Chelsea could soon lose forward Willian, 30, because they will only offer the Brazilian a new one-year contract when it runs out in 18 months, rather than a longer deal. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United's priority in the summer transfer window is a centre-back with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, 27, the most likely option. (Evening Standard)

But United centre-back Eric Bailly, 24, has been told by interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he remains part of his plans at Old Trafford. (Sun)

Tottenham are planning to step up their interest Norwich's 18-year-old English full-back Max Aarons before the summer transfer window. (Mirror)

Sampdoria's Danish defender Joachim Andersen, 22, says he is still concentrating on playing for the Italian side amid reported interest from Tottenham. (Ekstra Bladet via Football London)

Chelsea's France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 24, is keen to make his season-long loan move at AC Milan permanent in the summer. (Football London)

Chelsea had a 50m euros offer (£44m) for Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella, 21, accepted by his club Caligari in January but the player turned down the move. (Tutto Mercato Web - in Italian)

Gareth Bale says he has still not spoken to his former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane since his stunning goal in last year's Champions League final against Liverpool. (Four Four Two)

Newcastle United attempted to sign for Juventus' Croatia winger Marko Pjaca, 23, who is on loan at Fiorentina, during the January transfer window. (Newcastle Chronicle via Corriere Fiorentino)

Major League Soccer side Atlanta United have signed Florentin Pogba, 28, the older brother of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. (MLS)