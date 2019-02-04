Transfers - February 2019

Marouane Fellaini (right) started 10 league and cup matches for Manchester United this season

The winter transfer window closed at 23:00 GMT on 31 January 2019 in England and midnight in Scotland, though some deals were announced on 1 February.

Germany's follows the same dates, Spain's opens on 2 January and Italy's runs from 3-18 January.

EFL clubs can still sign free agents as long as they left their previous club before the end of the summer window in August.

3 February

English Football League

Macaulay Southam-Hales [Barry Town - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

2 February

English Football League

Ben Turner [Burton - Mansfield] Free

1 February

Premier League

Lazar Markovic [Liverpool - Fulham] Free

Michy Batshuayi [Chelsea - Crystal Palace] Loan

English Football League

Craig Alcock [Unattached - Yeovil]

Jimmy Keohane [Cork - Rochdale] Free

Ibrahim Meite [Cardiff - Crawley] Free

Okera Simmonds [Blackburn - Accrington] Free

Jonas Olsson [Djurgardens IF - Wigan] Free

Brice Ntambwe [Partick Thistle - Macclesfield] Free

Will Grigg [Wigan - Sunderland] £4m

Molla Wague [Udinese - Nottingham Forest] Loan

Jonte Smith [Lewes - Oxford] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

John O'Sullivan [Blackpool - Dundee] Loan

International

Marouane Fellaini [Manchester United - Shandong Luneng] Undisclosed

Nico Yennaris [Brentford - Beijing Sinobo Guoan] Undisclosed