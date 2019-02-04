Transfer gossip: Silva, Lennon, Krkic, Diaz, Balotelli, Silva

Everton manager Marco Silva says he is aware he is under pressure after his side's defeat by Wolves left them ninth in the Premier League. (Mirror)

Leeds United want to bring former winger Aaron Lennon, 31, back to the club by signing him from Burnley in the summer. (Sun)

'Man City back in the mood for a fight' Phil McNulty analysis

Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic, 28, could still move to MLS side New England Revolution, who have offered to almost double his wages, with the transfer window in America open until 1 May. (Sun)

Real Madrid will not send 19-year-old Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, who they signed from Manchester City, out on loan in the summer. (AS)

The Football Association is planning to introduce the first full-time referees to the Women's Super League. (Telegraph)

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, 21, could earn an England Under-21 call-up after breaking into the Premier League side's first-team. (Chronicle)

Marseille striker Mario Balotelli, 28, says he would like to finish his career with Brescia in his native Italy. (Goal)