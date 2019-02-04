World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 28 January to 3 February

From the section

Cardiff, Wales, 2 February: Cardiff and Bournemouth players and supporters observe a moment of reflection before Saturday's Premier League match to honour Cardiff's Argentine striker Emiliano Sala, whose flight disappeared from radar over the English Channel. (Photo by Geoff Caddick/AFP)

Jyvaskyla, Finland, 2 February: Markus Juola of Finland, Vaclav Kosnar of the Czech Republic, Swiss Kevin Sciboz and Danny Hansen of the Netherlands compete during the finals at the fifth stage of the Ice Cross Downhill World Championship at the Red Bull Crashed Ice. (Photo by Daniel Grund/EPA)

Valle Fertil, Villa San Agustin, Argentina, 30 January: The peloton passes a replica of a dinosaur skeleton during stage four of the Tour of San Juan. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Bathurst, Australia, 3 February: Drivers compete during the Bathurst 12-Hour Race at Mount Panorama. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Cape Town, South Africa, 31 January: A kiteboarder competes in the Red Bull King of the Air competition in Big Bay. The annual contest sees 18 of the world's top kiteboarders competing in front of Table Mountain. (Photo by Nic Bothma/EPA)

Chiba, China, 3 February: Simone Rocha, right, and Ana Carolina Custodio - both of Brazil - compete during the bronze medal match between the United States and Brazil on day three of the Japan Para Goalball Championships at Chiba Port Arena. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Lisbon, Portugal, 1 February: Ricardinho of Portugal, left, vies with Guitta of Brazil during a friendly futsal match in preparation for the qualifying round of the Lithuania 2020 World Championship. (Photo by Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Montpellier, France, 2 February: France's Safi N'Diaye (second right) is tackled by Wales players during the Women's Six Nations match at the GGL Stadium. (Photo by Sylvain Thomas/AFP/Getty Images)

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, 2 February: West Indies' players celebrate winning the Test against England, in front of the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. (Photo by Paul Childs/Reuters)

Atlanta, Georgia, United States, 3 February: Running back Sony Michel scores the only touchdown of Super Bowl 53 for winners the New England Patriots, who beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo by Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images)

