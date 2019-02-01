Transfer gossip: Solskjaer, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Bakayoko

Manchester United will give interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer job the full-time if he manages to beat Paris St-Germain in the Champions League. (Sun)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino admits he has been left "disappointed" by a second successive transfer window without any signings. (Mirror)

Chelsea face a summer transfer battle with Bayern Munich over 18-year-old English forward Callum Hudson-Odoi after the Bundesliga club's failed January pursuit of the youngster. (Sun)

Chelsea winger Willian, 30, wants to sign a three-year contract, but has been frustrated at only being offered a one-year deal by the Stamford Bridge club. (Sport Witness)

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini admits he wanted to sign former Cardiff midfielder Gary Medel in January, but the move for the 31-year-old Chilean collapsed when Besiktas wanted a transfer fee. (Talksport)

Jurgen Klopp fears Liverpool's English defender Joe Gomez, could need surgery as the 21-year-old's hopes of a comeback this month have been dashed. (Liverpool Echo)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his side's lack of transfer business in January was down to having "total trust" in his players. (Birmingham Mail)

Borussia Dortmund have signed on-loan striker Paco Alcacer, 25, on a permanent deal from Barcelona for a fee of £24.5m. (Daily Mail)

French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 24, who is on-loan at AC Milan from Chelsea, says he would love to remain at the Italian club on a permanent basis. (Corriere dello Sport via Four Four Two)

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti believes Arsenal "conned" Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 29, over a proposed move in the January transfer window. (Rai Sport via Independent)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche insists the deal to sell Wales striker Sam Vokes, 29, to Stoke City was just too good to turn down - for all parties. (Burnley Express)

West Ham fear Jack Wilshere's debut season at the London Stadium could be over as the 27-year-old struggles to overcome a persistent ankle problem. (Mail)