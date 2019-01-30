Football gossip: Rashford, Hazard, Ozil, Giroud, Drinkwater, Batshuayi

Real Madrid are preparing a £100m move for England striker Marcus Rashford, 21, before he signs a new contract at Manchester United in the summer. (Sun)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has said Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard, 28, can leave the club in the summer if he wants. (Sky Sports)

Paris St-Germain have made a late move to sign Arsenal's 30-year-old German Mesut Ozil on loan. (Metro)

The Ligue 1 club are also interested in signing Chelsea's Brazil midfielder Willian, 30, on loan as cover for the injured Neymar. (Mail)

West Ham have enquired about Chelsea and France forward Olivier Giroud, 32. (Mail)

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 28, is a loan target for West Ham. (Talksport)

West Ham are also considering a loan move for Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 25. (Sky Sports)

Batshuayi, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Valencia, is also a target for Everton, who want him on a permanent deal. (Guardian)

Former Manchester United midfielder Nani, who plays for Sporting Lisbon, could be set for a move to the MLS. The 32-year-old Portugal winger has scored eight goals in 25 appearances this season. (beIN Sport USA, via ESPN)

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 18, is flying to RB Leipzig to undergo a medical prior to a loan deal until the end of the season. (Sun)

West Ham have rejected a £7m bid from Valencia for Mexico striker Javier Hernandez, 30. (Sky Sports)

Stoke are prepared to offer former England striker Peter Crouch, 38, to Burnley as part of the deal that sees forward Sam Vokes, 29, join the Potters. (Mail)

Cardiff want to sign Tottenham and Netherlands forward Vincent Janssen, 24, who is looking for regular first-team games. (Sun)

Derby and Swansea are leading the chase to sign Leicester midfielder Andy King, 30. (Leicester Mercury)

Manchester United are interested in Benfica's 19-year-old Portuguese playmaker Joao Felix after sending scouts to watch him play in his club's 5-1 win over Boavista. (Talksport)

Nigeria striker David Okereke, 21, is wanted by Crystal Palace in a £7m deal from Italian second division side Spezia. (Mirror)

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Bournemouth to sign 25-year-old defender Tyrone Mings on loan. (Bournemouth Echo)

Japan and former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa, 29, is set to join Monaco from Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season. (Fox Sports Asia)