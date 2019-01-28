World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 21-27 January

From the section

Sapporo, Japan, 27 January: Jan Hoerl of Austria probably did not have time to enjoy the stunning view during day two of competition in the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup at Okurayama Jump Stadium. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Quito, Ecuador, 26 January: Legendary Italian footballer Andrea Pirlo, 39, rolled back the years playing for Ecuadorian side SC Barcelona in a friendly against Alianza Lima in front of 60,000 fans at the Estadio Monumental. Pirlo was invited as special guest for SC Barcelona's Noche Amarilla - Yellow Night - when they traditionally unveil their latest squad. In previous years, Uruguay's Diego Forlan and Brazil stars Ronaldinho and Kaka have played as guest stars. (Photo by Javier Guaman/Agencia Press South/Getty Images)

Geelong, Australia, 26 January: The women's race during the fifth Cadel Evans Great Ocean Race. Cuba's Arlenis Sierra won the 113.2km one-day event. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Kitzbuhel, Austria, 25 January: French skier Maxence Muzaton takes on the infamous Hahnenkamm men's downhill, which was won for a third time by Italy's Dominik Paris. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Monte Carlo, Monaco, 26 January: There is not much margin for error as Finland's Jari Matti Latvala and Miikka Anttila compete for Toyota Gazoo Racing during day two of the Monte Carlo leg of the World Rally Championship. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)

Hong Kong, 27 January: Njisane Phillip, left, of Trinidad and Tobago, and Chao Xu, of China, get a little too close for comfort in the quarter-finals of the men's sprint on day four of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Hong Kong Velodrome. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 January: The Dubai skyline towers over England's Lee Westwood as he takes his tee shot during day three of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. Westwood finished eighth at the European Tour event, nine shots behind American winner Bryson DeChambeau. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, 22 January: Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, 20, basks in the glory of his victory over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, 25 January: A huge banner unfurled by the fans of host nation the United Arab Emirates at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium left the UAE players in no doubt what was expected of them in their Asian Cup quarter-final against Australia. They did not disappoint, winning 1-0 to set up a last-four tie against Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Aspen, Colorado, 25 January: Snowmobile freestyle does not look like it's for the faint-hearted if this picture of a competitor at the 2019 Winter X Games is anything to go by. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

