Football gossip: Hudson-Odoi, Morata, Hazard, Malcom, Kompany, Bergwijn

Bayern Munich are set to make a £40m bid for Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, with RB Leipzig also interested in the 18-year-old England Under-19winger. (Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, 26, will have a medical with Atletico Madrid on Sunday before the Spain international finalises his loan move. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 28, is Real Madrid's top target in the summer after the Champions League winners ended their plans to sign 26-year-old Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen from Tottenham.(AS)

Manchester United have asked PSV Eindhoven to keep them informed on any plan to sell Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn after Bayern Munich joined the race to sign the 21-year-old. (Sunday Mirror)

Millwall's miracle, Shrews' set-piece homework & funnies The quirkier moments of the fourth round so far...

Arsenal are keen on Barcelona's Brazilian forward Malcom, 21, and are hoping to do a deal before Thursday's transfer deadline. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United will not rush into a decision on appointing a new manager, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's eight-game winning start as temporary boss. (Sunday Mirror)

Crystal Palace want to take 33-year-old Chelsea defender Gary Cahill on loan, meaning fellow English centre-back Scott Dann, 31, could join Fulham from the Eagles. (Sun on Sunday)

Stoke City have a made an enquiry over a potential £9m move for Burnley and Wales striker Sam Vokes, 29. (Mail on Sunday)

Southampton are considering a bid for Rangers captain James Tavernier, 27, but boss Steven Gerrard wants £8m for the English defender. (Express)

Newcastle United are ready to revive their interest in Monaco's Italian left-back Antonio Barreca, 23. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany's desire to sign a new contract is being complicated by ongoing fitness concerns for the 32-year-old Belgian. (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, 26, has announced he and his wife Natalia are expecting their second child. (Instagram)

Seats for Premier League leaders Liverpool's final game of the season are already being offered for a staggering £6,000 each on ticket-sharing websites. (Sunday Mirror)

Monaco have dismissed former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo from his role as sporting director a day after Thierry Henry was sacked as the club's manager. (Mail on Sunday)