Football gossip: Mata, De Ligt, Otamendi, Henry, Monchi, Clarke

Barcelona have made contact with Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata. The 30-year-old Spain international is out of contract this summer. (Goal)

Manchester City want to sign Ajax and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19, meaning Argentina centre back Nicolas Otamendi, 30, could join Barcelona. (Sun)

Manchester United are keen to appoint Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta but the Spanish side have offered the 47-year-old Italian a lucrative new deal. (Mirror)

Monaco have agreed to bring former coach Leonardo Jardim back in to replace Thierry Henry, just three months after he was sacked. (L'Equipe - in French)

Roma director of football Monchi is keen on a summer move to Arsenal as the club's new technical director after previously working with Gunners manager Unai Emery at Sevilla. (Mirror)

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has not spoken to winger Jack Clarke about his future, despite interest in the 18-year-old from Premier League clubs. (Manchester Evening News)

Lazio's 24-year-old Belgium defender Jordan Lukaku, brother of Manchester United striker Romelu, is close to a loan move to Newcastle United. (Chronicle Live)

West Ham and Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is back in training with the Hammers and the 29-year-old could play against AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup after his proposed move to China collapsed. (Sun)

Bournemouth's Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, 31, is open to offers from other Premier League clubs. (Sun)

Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor still want to sign Fulham's 23-year-old French striker Aboubakar Kamara despite his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in a fight at the Premier League club's training ground. (Guardian)

Wolves and Southampton are interested in Juventus' Brazil defender Rogerio, 21, who is on loan at fellow Serie A side Sassuolo.(Mirror)

The foster father of Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, who is on loan at Bayern Munich, says the 27-year-old is considering a return to parent club Real Madrid. (Evening Standard)

West Brom are keen to bring Newcastle's 23-year-old English winger Jacob Murphy to the club on loan. (Express & Star)

RB Leipzig have made a final bid to keep 22-year-old Germany striker Timo Werner at the club by offering him a new contract amid interest from Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Bild - in German)