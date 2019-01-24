Football gossip: Martial, Hudson-Odoi, Paredes, Arnautovic, Moses, Ramsey

Updated 16:00 GMT

Spanish side Sevilla want to sign French forward Anthony Martial, 23, from Manchester United this month if he cannot agree terms on a new deal at Old Trafford. (Mail)

West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic is back in training with the Hammers and could play against AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup after the 29-year-old's dream move to China collapsed. (Sun)

Turkish team Yeni Malatyaspor still want to sign Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara despite the 23-year-old's arrest for actual bodily harm. (Guardian)

Liverpool have enquired about Brescia's highly rated midfielder Sandro Tonali, but club president Massimo Cellino has revealed that the Reds face competition from Roma for the 18-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport via Goal)

RB Leipzig have made a final bid to keep 22-year-old Timo Werner by offering a bumper new contract to the striker amid interest from Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Bild via Mirror)

Thursday morning gossip

Liverpool have joined Bayern Munich in the race to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18. (Bild - in German)

Thierry Henry is set to be sacked as manager of Monaco after just three months in charge, with the man he replaced, Leonardo Jardim, to take over from him. (Mirror)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 26, in the summer as the German club look for a replacement for Christian Pulisic, who will be joining Chelsea. (Guardian)

Paris St-Germain are set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Zenit St Petersburg's Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes, 24. (Telegraph)

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21, says he spoke with both Manchester City and Paris-St Germain before deciding to join Barcelona. (NOS, via Mirror)

Tottenham could join the race to sign PSG's 23-year-old midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has also been linked with Barcelona and Bayern Munich. (France Football, via Star)

Chelsea and Nigeria wing-back Victor Moses, 28, is set to complete a loan move to Fenerbahce until the end of the season. (Goal)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has called for a "calm" and "patient" response to the imminent departure of head of recruitment Sven Mislintat. (Independent)

The Gunners' proposed sale of Aaron Ramsey, 28, would meet with the approval of Wales boss Ryan Giggs, who says the midfielder will improve as a player by moving to a "top-class" club like Juventus. (Sky Sports)

Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez, 25, looks set to remain at Barcelona until the end of the season after talks regarding a move to Arsenal broke down. (ESPN)

Paris St-Germain remain interested in 29-year-old Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, but no formal offers have been made, despite a rumoured £22m bid earlier this week. (Liverpool Echo)

Real Madrid defender Marcelo, 30, wants to be reunited with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, and has told bosses at the Bernabeu "if they make an offer for me, you have to let me go". (Marca via Tuttosport)

Huddersfield Town are closing in on a £2m deal for Charlton Athletic's 21-year-old striker Karlan Grant, who has also been linked with Middlesbrough, West Brom and Rangers. (Mail)

Watford are increasingly confident that 26-year-old midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure will remain at the club until at least the end of the season, despite a proposed £50m bid from Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard)

Newcastle are looking to sign two players on loan before the end of the week after bids were made for Monaco's Italian defender Antonio Barreca, 23, and Atletico Madrid's Portgual winger Gelson Martins, 23. (Telegraph)

Crystal Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey, 32, faces a five-match ban after being charged by the FA for making an alleged Nazi salute in a photo posted on Instagram. (Mail)

Premier League clubs generated £7.6bn for the economy, according to analysis published on Thursday and they are likely to use the findings to push for new immigration arrangements allowing them to sign players from all over the world after Brexit. (Times - subscription required)